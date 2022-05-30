Glazer Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) by 4,278.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,815,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774,483 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 4.68% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha worth $17,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSAA. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 93.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 561,748 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 26.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 883,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 184,275 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the fourth quarter worth $6,302,000. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 507,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 91,791 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 304,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

NASDAQ:SSAA remained flat at $$9.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,349. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.