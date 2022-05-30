Glazer Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) by 1,279.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948,282 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Athlon Acquisition worth $20,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWET. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 16.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWET traded up $9.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 251,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,839. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

