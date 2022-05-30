Glazer Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) by 29,493.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662,841 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 3.22% of Orion Acquisition worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Acquisition by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Orion Acquisition by 91.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHPA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. 100,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,717. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

