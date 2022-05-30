Glazer Capital LLC Purchases 4,598 Shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,925,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. DHC Acquisition accounts for 0.7% of Glazer Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 7.57% of DHC Acquisition worth $28,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHC Acquisition by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCA traded up $9.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. 203,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,913. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

