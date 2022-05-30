Glazer Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 462,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,995,000. Cerner accounts for approximately 1.0% of Glazer Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Cerner at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.68. The company had a trading volume of 164,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,609. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average of $89.60. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CERN shares. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Cerner Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.