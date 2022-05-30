Glazer Capital LLC Raises Position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) by 266.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,521,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105,834 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Group Nine Acquisition worth $14,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 951,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 551,073 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 564,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNAC stock traded up $9.80 on Monday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 141,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,860. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.93.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

