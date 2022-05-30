Glazer Capital LLC Sells 353,282 Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,282 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Vector Acquisition Co. II worth $22,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 246,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAQC remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Monday. 1,755,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,736. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

