Global Ports (LON:GPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $97.40

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPHGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 97.40 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.25), with a volume of 35547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.10 ($1.23).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of £62.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 127.41.

Global Ports Company Profile (LON:GPH)

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

