Global Ports (LON:GPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $97.40

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 97.40 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.25), with a volume of 35547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.10 ($1.23).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Global Ports alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £62.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 127.41.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.