GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $416.50.

GNNDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

GNNDY traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.25. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $91.25 and a 12-month high of $286.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4678 per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. GN Store Nord A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

