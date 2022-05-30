Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $214.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,483,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 6.68% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $214,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

EWU stock opened at $33.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $35.09.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.