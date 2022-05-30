Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 8,641 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.49% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $234,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

IWN opened at $153.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.85. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.81 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

