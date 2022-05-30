Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 530,146 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,393,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 530,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $222,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 526.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 70.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on A shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10.

A stock opened at $130.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.40. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.64 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

