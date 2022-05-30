Govi Achieves Market Cap of $5.26 Million (GOVI)

Govi (GOVI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, Govi has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Govi has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and $144,583.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Govi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 173% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,830.58 or 0.64625948 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00472840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,610,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

