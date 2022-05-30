Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0897 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $8.81 million and $157,772.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,777.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,995.90 or 0.06280937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00217742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.91 or 0.00616514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $205.70 or 0.00647322 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00078158 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.