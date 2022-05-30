Gulden (NLG) Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Gulden (NLG) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. In the last week, Gulden has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $4,072.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016974 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00216831 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006133 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000765 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

