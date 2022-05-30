Hakka.Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,646.00 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $7,646.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hakka.Finance

HAKKA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 372,118,276 coins. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

