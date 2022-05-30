Hathor Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $40.37 million and $883,147.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 402.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,952.51 or 0.39471408 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00485051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00033786 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 907,445,216 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,216 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

