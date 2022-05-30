Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE HE traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $43.71. 30,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,297. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $785.07 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

HE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $929,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.