Helix (HLIX) Market Capitalization Tops $44,595.74

Helix (HLIX) traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Helix has a total market cap of $44,595.74 and $1.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Helix has traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00089374 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 88.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000950 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

