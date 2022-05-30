Hellenic Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017176 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00217082 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006271 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000643 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.