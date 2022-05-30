Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the April 30th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HLLPF traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.15. 28,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,341. Hello Pal International has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Hello Pal International from $1.56 to $1.19 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, owns, and operates an international social networking platform in Asia. The company's Hello Pal Platform enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through various means, such as chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling.

