Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Up 0.7% This Week

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $10.31 million and approximately $189,874.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.50 or 0.01728398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.00420570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00033322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008217 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

