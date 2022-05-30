High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Hits Market Cap of $1.79 Million

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $279,615.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001747 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

