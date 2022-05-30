Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Update

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the April 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:HTH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.82. 112,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,919. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTH. TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.26.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

