Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HOVNP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.87. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,715. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

