HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) to post sales of $16.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.20 billion. HP posted sales of $15.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $65.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.44 billion to $66.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $66.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.30 billion to $68.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Broussard bought 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,535,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.