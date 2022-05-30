IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $398.61 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $330.66 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $457.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.28.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.