Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 80,000 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.27% of AZEK worth $19,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

