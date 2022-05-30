Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.17% of Akamai Technologies worth $32,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $102.73 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.74 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.67.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,825 shares of company stock valued at $6,312,296. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

