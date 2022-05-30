Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 7,537 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,220 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $22,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $1,548,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $293.65 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.08 and its 200 day moving average is $354.94. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

