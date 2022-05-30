Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $109.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.03.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

