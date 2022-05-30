Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $10 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 224.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,216 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,289 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $182.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

