Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.74% of Health Catalyst worth $15,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,808,000 after buying an additional 936,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,116,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,846,000 after buying an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,113,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,115,000 after buying an additional 40,825 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,097,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after buying an additional 100,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,031,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,863,000 after purchasing an additional 49,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $110,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $29,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares in the company, valued at $954,945.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,146 shares of company stock worth $964,497 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

