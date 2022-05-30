Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.34% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $13,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,515,000. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 241,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $381,586,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $17,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $107.51 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $161.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.95.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRTX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $457,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,208 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

