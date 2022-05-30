Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Hits Market Capitalization of $35.47 Million (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market capitalization of $35.47 million and $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 172.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,495.30 or 0.41128745 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.92 or 0.00483582 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00033462 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008528 BTC.

About Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

