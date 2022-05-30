Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Short Interest Up 63.1% in May

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the April 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,801. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,250.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $5,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,296.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,502 shares of company stock worth $13,631,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

