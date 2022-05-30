Indexed Finance (NDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,550.00

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001722 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 6% against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $452,764.14 and approximately $2,550.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

