Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INVVY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Indivior stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.11. Indivior has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

