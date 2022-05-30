Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the April 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ IPAX remained flat at $$9.63 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.67. Inflection Point Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.