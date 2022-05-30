Insider Buying: Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Insider Acquires £49,731.36 in Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating) insider Patricia Dimond purchased 4,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,148 ($14.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,731.36 ($62,578.78).

HFG stock opened at GBX 1,124 ($14.14) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,194.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. Hilton Food Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 988 ($12.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,266 ($15.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £999.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

HFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.88) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($17.37) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

