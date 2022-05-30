Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Update

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the April 30th total of 185,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Michael R. Chambrello bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $180,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $1,206,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $706,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 9.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 2,194.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSE stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $10.96. 3,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,772. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $294.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.47. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

