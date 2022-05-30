Insured Finance (INFI) Market Cap Hits $190,965.15

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 30th. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $190,965.15 and $680.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.32 or 0.00798362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00429232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00033086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 580.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,135,826 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.