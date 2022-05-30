Internet Computer Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $101.37 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.77 or 0.00024926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.73 or 0.04200385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.79 or 0.00464326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00033494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 482,131,004 coins and its circulating supply is 234,087,717 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

