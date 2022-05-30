InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

IIPZF stock remained flat at $$10.38 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 833. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.