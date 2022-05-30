Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLW traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.92. 340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,773. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $37.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

