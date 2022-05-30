Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the April 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PKW traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,963. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKW. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

