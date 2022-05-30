Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Update

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 2,165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $15,003,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,253,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,053.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.84%.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
About Investcorp Credit Management BDC (Get Rating)
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.