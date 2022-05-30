INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INVO Bioscience is a medical device company, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It engages in the development and manufacture of its lead product, INVOcell, a novel medical device used in infertility treatment that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development in the woman’s vaginal cavity. The company was founded by Claude Ranoux, MD, a noted expert in the field of reproductive health, infertility and embryology. INVO Bioscience focuses on selling its product to IVF centers and physicians through distributors, as well as directly to physicians in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. “

INVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of INVO stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. INVO Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INVO Bioscience by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INVO Bioscience by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

