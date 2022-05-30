IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded up $12.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.50. The stock had a trading volume of 57,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.57 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.25 and a 200 day moving average of $240.24. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

