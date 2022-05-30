iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 18,231.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,575 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.51% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $81,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $119.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.61. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

